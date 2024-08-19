The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) has announced the happiest cities in Türkiye, with Sinop topping the list as the happiest city, and Şırnak ranking 10th among the 81 provinces.

According to TurkStat data, the list of Türkiye's happiest cities has Sinop, located in the central Black Sea region, with a happiness rate of 77.66%.

It is followed by Afyonkarahisar in the Aegean region, which has a happiness rate of 76.43%. Bayburt, situated in the eastern Anatolia region, comes next with a rate of 75.91%, while Kırıkkale in the central Anatolia region has 75.48%.

Kütahya, also in the Aegean region, shows a happiness rate of 73.76% and Çankırı in the central Anatolia region has a rate of 73.5%. Düzce, located in the Black Sea region, records a happiness rate of 72.77% and Uşak, in the Aegean region, has a rate of 72.34%. Siirt, in southeast Anatolia, holds a happiness rate of 71.65% and Şırnak, also in southeast Anatolia, has a rate of 71.36%.

The TurkStat data highlights that the central Black Sea region is the happiest in Türkiye. The Aegean region also shows strong happiness levels. The central Anatolia region and the southeast Anatolia region exhibit significant levels of contentedness as well.