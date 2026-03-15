Siblings Yüksel, 47, and Zeliha Boğaakça, 44, have realized the educational opportunities they missed in childhood by joining the same literacy class in their 40s.

The sisters enrolled two months ago in a reading and writing course at Mavi Vatan Primary School in the Haliliye district of Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye.

Balancing household responsibilities with their studies, the Boğaakça siblings now take pride in combining letters to form words and writing them on paper, sharing the same classroom and supporting each other in their learning journey.

Yüksel Boğaakça, who never had formal education but ensured her seven children attended school, emphasized the importance of literacy in gaining independence. “Now I am motivated to learn to read and write. I want to travel, visit my children, and even drive someday. I also hope to obtain a certificate to open a small business and manage my affairs without being a burden,” she said.

Her sister Zeliha echoed the sentiment, highlighting the confidence and joy literacy brings. “Learning to read and write makes me feel good about myself. I can now read messages, books and express myself freely. I want to continue, gain a profession and stand on my own 2 feet,” she said.

The siblings’ literacy instructor, Gülistan Şimşek, praised their dedication and enthusiasm. “They are incredibly motivated and participate actively in class. Completing assignments with diligence, they have set high goals, including dreams of traveling abroad. I am committed to helping them achieve these ambitions,” Şimşek said.