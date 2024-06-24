Büyükova Plateau, nestled in the Şavşat district of Artvin in Türkiye's eastern Black Sea region, offers unparalleled opportunities for nature and adventure enthusiasts with its high-altitude terrain. Even in summer, visitors can indulge in the joy of skiing, creating unforgettable memories.

Located approximately 40 kilometers (29 miles) from Şavşat district, Büyükova Plateau boasts numerous plateaus renowned for their natural beauty; despite the summer months, remnants of snow cling to high-altitude areas like Boğa Tepe, providing a distinctive experience for sports enthusiasts.

Yasin Tatar, an avid skier, undertook a two-hour hike along a snow-covered road to reach the region, relishing the unforgettable moments of skiing amid the natural wonder of summer and enjoying solitary communion with nature.

Nature photographer Kamil Karayel captured this extraordinary experience with a drone, immortalizing the moment.

Describing the adventure, Karayel said: "We ventured to Boğa Tepe in the Şavşat district of Artvin, where snow is still present. We find ourselves at an altitude of approximately 2,800 to 2,900 meters (9,190 to 9,515 feet). We seized the opportunity to utilize the last snow of the year, combining photography and skiing with friends."

Reflecting on his experience, Tatar shared: "I come from Kemalpaşa. Here we are in Şavşat, specifically at Boğa Tepe and discovering snow at an altitude of 3,000 meters was a delightful surprise, despite not being prepared for the ski season. I had my skis with me and immediately took to skiing upon encountering the snow. It's truly exhilarating to ski here during the summer. Our journey involved a 1.5-hour car ride followed by a two-hour trek, navigating roads obstructed by snow. We found a 200-meter track suitable for skiing, albeit not perfect."