A baby Rhesus monkey was found inside a box at the Intercity Bus Terminal of the Metropolitan Municipality in Antalya, southern Türkiye.

The monkey was found in a package sent from Ankara that was taken to the baggage room when no one claimed it. During the routine X-ray scan at the passenger platform, security personnel noticed a living being inside the box.

Upon opening the box, they discovered a monkey inside a wooden, perforated cage. The Rhesus monkey was removed from the box by the staff, and the Metropolitan Municipality's Municipal Police and Nature Conservation teams were notified.

Later, M.K., who arrived at the terminal to collect the package, was issued a report for possessing a "prohibited animal species."

The baby monkey was taken to the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Nature Park.

Meanwhile, the moment the monkey was found in the box was captured by security cameras. The footage shows security personnel noticing the animal inside the box during the X-ray scan, then running the package through the scanner again, and eventually opening it to reveal the monkey.

The Rhesus macaque is a medium-sized monkey native to South Asia. Known for its adaptability, it thrives in various environments and is recognized for its brown or gray fur and pink face. Rhesus macaques are omnivores and live in social groups with a strict hierarchy.