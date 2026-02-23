Uncontrolled and excessive social media use is adversely affecting people's mental health and key cognitive functions, a study by the Turkish Green Crescent (Yeşilay) has revealed, raising concerns about digital balance and long-term well-being.

The research, whose findings were published in the international peer-reviewed journal, Addicta, involved 174 healthy adults aged 18 to 65 wıth no history of psychiatric or neurological disorders.

The analysis showed that as loss of control over social media use increases, individuals experience greater strain in mental processes.

The study evaluated data from the participants and found that higher levels of problematic social media use are associated with measurable declines in executive functions, including planning and organizational skills, impulse control, and decision-making capacity.

Researchers also identified statistically significant relationships between intensive, uncontrolled social media use and elevated levels of depression, anxiety, and stress.

Experts involved in the study noted that when social media is used as a coping mechanism for stress without clearly defined limits, it can create a feedback loop that increases anxiety and deepens loss of control over time.

Commenting on the findings, Yeşilay President Mehmet Dinç emphasized that social media itself is not inherently harmful, but its impact depends on usage patterns.

He added that while balanced and purposeful use can support communication, losing control over time and content may negatively influence mental processes, decision-making mechanisms and overall psychological health.

Dinç highlighted the need to strengthen a culture of digital balance, particularly among young people, and underscored the critical role of guidance from families and educators in developing healthy digital habits.

As part of its efforts to combat internet and social media addiction, Yeşilay continues to implement preventive and rehabilitative programs nationwide, he said, adding that free psychological counseling and rehabilitation services for internet-related addictions are provided through Yeşilay Counseling Centers (YEDAM).