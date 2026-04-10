Experts warn that rising social media use is increasing the risk of addiction and may also contribute to or trigger other forms of behavioral and substance-related dependencies.

As digitalization accelerates, social media has become a central part of daily life, shaping communication, information access and entertainment habits. However, experts say this growing integration is also bringing psychological and social risks, particularly due to increasing levels of excessive use among young people.

Specialists note that higher social media consumption is linked to increased addiction risk and may also function as a gateway factor for other types of addiction. They stress that the issue extends beyond individual behavior and represents a broader societal concern.

Hakan Çetin, academic director at the Turkish Green Crescent Society (Yeşilay), explained that the organization carries out prevention-focused work on addiction and related risks. He said that, based on global indicators, Türkiye is above the international average in addiction-related usage patterns.

Referring to Yeşilay’s “Türkiye Social Media Research Report,” Çetin said social media use may contribute to broader patterns of behavioral addiction. He noted that social media addiction is not yet formally recognized as a distinct clinical category in academic literature.

He said existing classifications include digital game addiction, gambling addiction and other internet-related disorders, while social media addiction has not yet been defined as a separate clinical diagnosis.

Behavioral risk indicators

He added that usage patterns continue to show clear risk indicators, noting that average weekly social media use stands at around 19 hours globally compared with about 25 hours in Türkiye.

Çetin said the report also highlights indirect risks linked to social media exposure. Users may encounter advertisements and algorithm-driven content related to tobacco, alcohol, drugs and gambling.

He said this creates a secondary exposure pathway that may influence user behavior over time, increasing vulnerability to other addictive patterns.

He emphasized that addiction should not be measured only by time spent online. Functional impact, loss of control, tolerance development and effects on daily life should also be considered.

“The key question is whether usage disrupts daily functioning, relationships, work or education,” he said.

He also highlighted cooperation with the Ministry of National Education. He said Yeşilay has implemented prevention programs, including the Türkiye Addiction Prevention Education Program since 2014 and the School-Based Addiction Intervention Program and Life Skills Education Program since 2019.

These programs aim to detect early risk behavior, build resilience, and provide structured intervention in schools.

Çetin said there is a growing need for digital literacy education and stronger life skills training.

“We increasingly see that individuals who cannot manage emotions or stress tend to spend more time on social media,” he said. “This significantly increases uncontrolled usage.”

He added that emotional regulation, stress management and decision-making skills are critical protective factors.

Yeşilay provides support through Yeşilay Counseling Centers (YEDAM), which offer free services for individuals experiencing addiction, including internet and technology dependence.

Çetin said identifying the root cause of social media use is essential. “The problem is not only social media itself,” he said. “It is the underlying emotional or psychological factors that lead individuals to it. Identifying these causes is critical for intervention.”

Clinical impact

Clinical psychologist Tülin Güler from YEDAM said internet and social media use have become significantly higher in Türkiye compared with global averages. Güler noted that a significant portion of individuals seeking support are already exposed to high-risk digital environments.

“About 30% of individuals who apply to YEDAM are exposed to gambling-related content, while 20% are exposed to tobacco and alcohol-related content,” she said.

She said social media directly stimulates the brain’s reward system and can shape user behavior over time. “Social media fundamentally affects the brain’s reward system, leading to the release of dopamine, serotonin and endorphins,” Güler said. “The person uses social media as a tool for emotional regulation.”

While this may create temporary relief, she said the long-term impact can be damaging. “In the short term, it provides relaxation, but in the long term it can lead to depression, anxiety, irritability, low self-esteem, social withdrawal and other psychological problems,” she said.

Güler added that excessive use can also affect cognitive and behavioral functioning, including attention span, motivation, sleep quality, academic performance and social relationships.

She outlined several behavioral warning signs of addiction, including repeated unsuccessful attempts to cut back, withdrawal-like symptoms, anxiety when not online, and continued use despite negative consequences.

She said individuals who rely on social media to avoid negative emotions or whose daily functioning is disrupted may be at risk of internet addiction. Güler urged those experiencing difficulties to seek professional support through YEDAM’s 115 helpline, emphasizing that services are free and confidential.

“Our services operate on a strict confidentiality basis,” she said. “Nothing shared during consultations is disclosed externally.”

The report also highlights the recovery of a 36-year-old woman in Istanbul who overcame social media addiction with YEDAM support.

Identified as D.S., she said her use started with news and entertainment but gradually became a coping tool for loneliness and emotional distress, eventually disrupting her daily life and relationships.

She said her condition worsened after summer 2025, when isolation deepened and screen time increased significantly, affecting her family life and role as a mother of three.

Her recovery began after a Yeşilay awareness event at her child’s school. She later sought help from YEDAM and joined a structured program with psychologists and social workers, including activities such as gastronomy courses.

D.S. said she realized social media had intensified her isolation and urged others to seek help early and prioritize real-life connections.