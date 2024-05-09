Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality in southeastern Türkiye has completed 95% of its Green Belt Project covering an area of 100,000 square meters on Mesopotamia Boulevard.

The Directorate of Parks and Gardens will soon finish and open to the public the approximately 100 hectares of green space located at the intersection of Mesopotamia Boulevard and Dickens Boulevard within the Kayapınar district, extending to Elazığ Avenue.

During infrastructure work, teams removed 300 trucks of material from the 100-hectare area and placed 4,250 truckloads of soil to prepare for landscaping and planting. Water reservoirs were also built for the healthy growth of the planted vegetation.

The directorate transformed the previously unused 100 hectares, filled with wild grass and construction debris, into an aesthetically pleasing area by planting 1,800 trees and 6,000 shrubs along the green belt. Following its opening, the park will be enriched with thousands of seasonal flowers according to the landscaping plan.

The Mesopotamia Boulevard Green Belt Project, catering to people of all ages, includes 10 children's playgrounds, six fitness areas, 112 seating units, 52 covered tables and four table tennis facilities. Installation of decorative lighting systems and the construction of walkways have also been completed.

The directorate, having nearly finished both the infrastructure and superstructure works, is putting the final touches to complete the new green belt along Mesopotamia Boulevard, contributing to a greener and more aesthetically pleasing Diyarbakır.