Türkiye will experience uncertain weather for the next week, with a mixture of sun, showers, hail and thunder while spring precipitation with temperatures between "24 - 25 degrees Celsius (75.2 - 77 degrees Fahrenheit) will continue across the country," said Fevzi Burak Tekin, Meteorology Specialist from the General Directorate of Meteorology.

The ongoing downpour across the country will continue until the beginning of the week, and some parts of the country may witness hailstones, while thunderstorms are also a distinct possibility.

Tekin told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the ongoing precipitation and temperature fluctuation throughout the country may have negative consequences such as flood in the western parts of the country. He asked for caution and preparedness beforehand.

While sharing information on the forecast region-wise, he told that Wednesday is expected to be wet in the Inner Aegean, west of Central Anatolia, the inner parts of the Western Black Sea, and the Western Mediterranean with patchy rain and drizzle for surrounding areas of Samsun, Amasya, Batman, Diyarbakır and Tekirdağ.

Tekin stated Ankara will receive showers and thunderstorms for the next three days with temperatures between 24 - 25 degrees Celsius and warned against heavy rains, especially in the afternoon.

While Istanbul will remain less rainy and partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with a temperature between 24-25 degrees Celsius.

Tekin noted that with the decrease in precipitation next week, temperatures in places, especially in the western parts, are likely to rise above seasonal normals.

Reminding that the winter months were dry throughout the country, he said these spring rains will help improve the occupancy rate of dams.