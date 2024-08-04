Thousands of people gathered in Bursa's Karacabey district in northwestern Türkiye on Saturday to witness the Perseid meteor shower. Around 20,000 attendees, organized through social media, met at Yeniköy Beach, hosted by Karacabey Municipality.

Sky enthusiasts and nature lovers from various cities camped out to observe the meteor shower late at night. Experts gave presentations and talks during the event. At 11 p.m., lights were turned off in the Boğaz area, creating a dark environment perfect for stargazing.

Alper Tüydeş, a nature photographer and event organizer, told reporters that this year's turnout was overwhelming. He mentioned that the event has grown into a festival over the past five years, providing a great promotional opportunity for both the region and Bursa. Notable guests included Umut Yıldız, who returned to Türkiye after working at NASA.

"We're delighted with the participation from across Türkiye and even abroad. We can say this is Türkiye's largest observation event. Last year, we hosted nearly 15,000 people, and this year we estimate around 20,000 attendees. It's an unforgettable experience in a unique setting," said Tüydeş.

Fatih Ortabağ, who attended with his family, praised the event's atmosphere and mentioned their excitement. He noted that the space mission of Alper Gezeravcı piqued their interest in astronomy. Arda Gürses, a five-year attendee, expressed his pleasure in seeing the event grow each year.