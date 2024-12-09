The fourth annual "Stratcom: International Strategic Communication Summit" will be held in Istanbul on Dec. 13-14, focusing on the theme, “AI in Communication: Trends, Traps, and Transition.”

As Türkiye's largest communication summit, Startcom Summit 2024 will bring together leading international figures in the field to discuss the transformations in communication driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

The forum will feature opening speeches by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Fahrettin Altun, head of the Directorate of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, with participation from Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

United Nations Global Communications Chief Melissa Fleming will share a video message with attendees, and the forum will also feature remarks from Akif Çağatay Kılıç, senior advisor to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on foreign policy and security, Azerbaijani Vice President Hikmet Hajiyev and communications officials from various countries.

Over two days, the summit will address the changes AI has introduced to the communication landscape, exploring new technologies opportunities and challenges. Stratcom Summit 2024 will cover a wide range of current topics, including public communication, new communication strategies, journalism, digital media, diplomacy, the fight against disinformation, crisis management, digital ethics and cybersecurity.

The forum will host 64 expert speakers from leading public, private sector, civil society, media, academic and think tank organizations across 30 countries. The event will feature eight panels, four keynote speeches, and six one-on-one sessions, attracting more than 3,000 local and international attendees.

Participants will include communication professionals from various sectors, including public institutions, private enterprises, civil society, think tanks, as well as academics and university students.

In a statement, Altun said: “When we decided to organize the Stratcom Summit in 2021, we aimed to create an international interaction environment and a global platform for everyone working in or interested in the field of strategic communication. We are very pleased to see that Stratcom has now become a global brand and a pioneering interaction center.”

Altun highlighted that, with side events such as a Hackathon, StratcomYouth, Disaster Communication and Stratcom Academy, the summit is Türkiye’s largest and most inclusive international communication platform. He continued: "This year, we are proud to bring together ministers, communication professionals and leading academics from around the world in Istanbul. The theme of this year's forum addresses one of the most striking developments of our time: AI.”

Altun acknowledged: “We all see that AI and emerging technologies offer revolutionary opportunities in communication. However, this transformation does not come without risks that must be carefully considered.”

He added: “At Stratcom 2024, we will discuss how we can design these technologies for the benefit of humanity and how we, as a global community, can plan our future together. I believe this year's forum will significantly strengthen international cooperation, increase knowledge sharing, and bring solutions-focused approaches to life.”