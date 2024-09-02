Sakarya's Pamukova district in northwestern Türkiye hosted its annual Strawberry Festival, which took place in the Çilekli Neighborhood. The festival commenced with a ceremonial animal sacrifice and prayers, followed by an engaging two-day event featuring a variety of activities.

Pamukova District Governor Gürsel Temurci, Mayor Fatih Akın, District Police Chief Osman Gündüz, District Gendarmerie Commander Aydın Göksu, District Mufti Üzeyir Yavaş, civil society representatives and local muhtars attended the festival, exploring the numerous stalls set up for the event.

The festival showcased local products, with stalls offering fresh strawberries and other regional fruits; the event also included a designated park area for children's entertainment and camping facilities for festival-goers.

Highlights of the festival included concerts by Mehmet Yavuz and Mustafa Toprak Özdemir on the first day, followed by a DJ performance and a communal gathering around a fire in the square. On the second day, local farmers were featured prominently, selling their products to attendees.

The festival also hosted the "Best Strawberry Competition," where Hatice Uysal took first place. Uysal expressed her delight at winning, noting her previous success in a jam competition last year. Strawberry producer Emine Izmir praised the festival for its smooth organization and successful sales.

The festival wrapped up with a performance by Ekin Uzunlar, marking a successful conclusion to the two-day celebration. Mayor Fatih Akın highlighted the festival's role in connecting consumers directly with local producers and thanked all participants and supporters, including Büyükşehir Mayor Yusuf Alemdar, for his assistance.