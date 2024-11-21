Severe winds affected Türkiye this morning, disrupting transportation and causing structural damage in multiple cities, including Istanbul and Bursa.

In Istanbul, strong southwesterly winds caused disruptions in sea transportation. Several ferry services operated by İDO, BUDO, and City Lines were canceled. The Turkish State Meteorological Service issued warnings earlier, and the winds, which intensified overnight, led to the cancellation of routes such as Bostancı-Moda-Karaköy-Kabataş and Büyükada-Sedef Adası. According to City Lines, services on some routes were temporarily adjusted to alternative lines until further notice.

Despite the strong winds, no injuries or major accidents were reported in Istanbul. However, high waves prevented safe navigation in several areas.

In Bursa, northwestern Türkiye, winds reached speeds of up to 68 kilometers per hour, causing damage across the city. In the Osmangazi district, the fencing around a recreational football field and nearby trees was uprooted. Additionally, a construction scaffold collapsed onto parked cars, while a market sign broke loose and fell onto a street. No injuries occurred during these incidents.

Further disruptions included trees and debris blocking roads, including an incident in Yıldırım district where a trash container was blown onto the main road. Bursa residents experienced difficulties navigating through the city, and video footage showed drivers struggling to maintain control of their vehicles due to strong gusts.

Local authorities, including Bursa Governor’s Office, issued warnings on social media, urging citizens to exercise caution as the windy conditions persist. Municipal teams are actively clearing fallen debris to restore safety and accessibility in affected areas.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service has advised residents in both Istanbul and Bursa to remain vigilant and minimize outdoor activities until the weather stabilizes.