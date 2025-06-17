With the arrival of summer and the start of the wedding season in Türkiye’s northern province of Trabzon, the production of the geographically indicated Trabzon mesh (Trabzon hasırı) has gained momentum.

Made by melting gold bars, scraping gold into wire and weaving it entirely by hand, the delicate gold jewelry is prepared in workshops before hitting store displays.

A century-old tradition in Trabzon, this craft is considered the only form of jewelry-making in the region untouched by machinery. Trabzon mesh jewelry is sold in the form of full sets, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings.

Historically a staple of Black Sea weddings, these pieces are produced using 8, 14 and 22 karat gold, with prices varying based on weight and design intricacy.

Trabzon mesh has also attracted interest from foreign tourists, prompting local jewelers to develop new designs tailored to international demand.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Trabzon Jewelers and Watchmakers Association President Ali Yazıcı said that summer is traditionally the busiest wedding period.

“June, July and August are peak wedding months. As jewelers, we’ve made our preparations. Bracelet makers and showroom jewelers alike are ready to welcome customers. We have many beautiful designs and models,” he said.

Yazıcı noted that customers have started shopping and emphasized that prices vary depending on gold weight and design details. Although gold prices have risen, he remains optimistic: “We are hopeful. The summer has arrived and the wedding season is open. Hopefully, it will meet our expectations.”

He also emphasized the high level of foreign interest in Trabzon mesh, particularly from Gulf countries. “We export heavily to Dubai, Qatar and Abu Dhabi via Istanbul. There’s also a growing demand for Kazaziye jewelry. We see exports to Belgium, France, and Germany too.”

Tourism, he added, is essential for Trabzon, with strong expectations especially from Gulf visitors. Yazıcı said jewelers, like other sectors, benefit from tourism and have made preparations accordingly.

“Tourists’ jewelry preferences differ. Their local products are usually 21 karat, while we traditionally offer 14, 18 and 22 karat. So, we are also providing small-scale services tailored to their tastes,” he noted.

He also pointed out that new and innovative designs are introduced almost every month. “We have 8, 14 and 22 karat gold products in a wide range of styles.”

Yazıcı warned consumers to shop only from trusted jewelers: “Especially for local customers, I advise them to buy from reliable and familiar jewelers. There are concerns in the open market about counterfeit gold. Jewelers don’t sell fake gold. So, it’s essential to shop from people you know and trust.”

Hasan Yavuz, a jeweler with 35 years of experience in Trabzon, echoed the importance of the summer season for the jewelry sector.

Business has picked up with the arrival of summer and the wedding season. There’s a noticeable uptick now,” Yavuz said.

He explained that Trabzon mesh is currently in production: “It takes women about a week to weave one piece. After they bring it in, we complete it at the workshop, fixing any weaving errors and adding the lock mechanisms, to make it ready for display.”

Yavuz added that he and his four-person team are working intensely to stock showcases with Trabzon mesh jewelry during this busy period.