A foreign national suspect apprehended at Sabiha Gökçen Airport found with 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of drugs in his stomach has been arrested.

As part of an investigation initiated by the Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor's Office for Terror and Organized Crime Investigations Bureau, A.B.L., holding an Angolan passport, was placed under surveillance after arriving at Sabiha Gökçen Airport from Cairo Airport in Egypt on Nov. 25.

The suspect was detained by police teams at the airport, and a medical examination revealed 55 capsules in his stomach containing a total of 1.01 kilograms of drugs.

After completing medical procedures at the hospital, the suspect was taken to the Anatolian Courthouse, where he gave a statement to the prosecutor.

In his testimony, A.B.L. claimed he was unaware the substance in question were drugs and alleged he had entered into the situation solely to recover money owed to him by a person named "Abdul."

The suspect stated, "This person owed me $550 from a textile trade. He said, 'If you swallow these capsules, travel to Türkiye, and deliver these substances to my sister, she will give you the money I owe you.' That’s why I swallowed them and came to Türkiye. We were supposed to meet his sister at the airport exit. But when I landed, the police apprehended me. I did not act with any intent to commit a crime."

During his questioning by the on-duty criminal court of peace, A.B.L. stated he had never seen drugs in his life, expressing regret and sorrow. He explained that most of his family had passed away in Angola, and those remaining had no one to care for them.

The suspect was arrested by the on-duty criminal court of peace on charges of drug importation.