An education and career support specialist from the International Migration and Refugee Association (IMRA) revealed that Syrian children born in Türkiye are seamlessly integrating into society with no significant hurdles.

The specialist, Hene Ibo Numan, emphasized that these children, in contrast to those who arrived in the country after fleeing the war, have experienced smoother adaptation processes.

Numan highlighted the key factors contributing to the successful integration of Syrian-born children in Türkiye. One crucial aspect is their early exposure to Turkish society, as they attend kindergarten and primary schools within the country. This exposure helps them become familiar with Turkish society, educational system, and language, ensuring they face no adaptation challenges.

"Compared to children who arrived in Türkiye after receiving education in Syria, Syrian children born here do not encounter similar problems," Numan underscored

For those children who were born in Syria and later came to Türkiye, they require additional support, said Numan, citing the example of his daughter, who started her education in Syria and continued in Türkiye at 19. Numan pointed out that language was a significant barrier for such older students in Turkish schools.

Recognizing the value of early integration efforts, Numan stressed the importance of initiating integration studies from a young age. Some Turkish university students have taken the initiative to spend time with immigrant students to aid their integration process.

Apart from education-related challenges, Numan also shed light on the plight of unaccompanied children in Türkiye. He expressed concern about the difficult circumstances these children endure, describing their lives as far from normal. Many of them bear deep emotional traumas, experience nightmares and face barriers to accessing education opportunities, leading to unstable living conditions.

The Syrian civil war, which erupted in early 2011 when the Assad regime responded forcefully to pro-democracy protests, has resulted in catastrophic consequences. According to U.N. estimates, hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, and over 10 million people have been displaced, adding to the immense challenges faced by those seeking refuge in neighboring countries like Türkiye.

As the nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of the conflict, efforts to support the integration and well-being of Syrian children, especially those born in Türkiye, remain crucial for building a cohesive and inclusive society.