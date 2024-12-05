Abdulselam Deniz, a 26-year-old father of two from Istanbul's Büyükçekmece, has endured years of misfortune due to his unique Turkish ID number. Comprised of predominantly identical digits, the number has made him a target for identity fraud, linking him to crimes and incidents ranging from terrorism to pregnancy.

Deniz, who works as a tea vendor, said his troubles began in childhood and have persisted. “Since I was born, I’ve been summoned for questioning almost constantly,” he said. "I’ve been accused of taking loans I never applied for, owing debts I never incurred, and even founding a terrorist organization. Police once raided my home during a pre-dawn operation because of it.”

His ID number's simplicity has made it easy for bad actors to fabricate false records in his name. Deniz has been falsely registered as deceased, charged with shooting someone, and even listed as pregnant in Türkiye’s health database. “One time, I checked my e-nabız (digital health record) and saw an obstetrics record,” he said. “It said I was pregnant.”

The misidentifications extend across Türkiye. “I’ve supposedly been treated in hospitals in Gaziantep, Konya and Giresun, even though I’ve barely left Istanbul. Traffic tickets, fraud accusations and violent crimes are all pinned on me. I’ve been to the police so many times they know me by name now. There are over 100 cases linked to me,” Deniz explained.

Even simple hospital visits have been a nightmare. “When I was a child, they said I couldn’t use my father’s insurance because I was ‘a veteran.’ Another time, they told me I was 90 years old. Sometimes, they’d say I didn’t exist at all,” he said.

Deniz’s ordeal has deeply affected his family. “I’m married with two kids, and sometimes I even have to bring my children when I give statements. They know what’s happening. My whole life revolves around explaining myself,” he said.

Desperate for a resolution, Deniz has appealed to authorities to change his ID number. “I’ve done everything I can – filed applications, written letters – but nothing has worked. Some officials even mocked me, asking if I had created my ID number. I beg the authorities to fix this. It’s a mistake, and it’s ruining my life.”

For Deniz, a simple change of ID could mean the end of years of unwarranted chaos and a chance to live a normal life.