The Tekkeköy Caves Archaeological Valley, located in the Tekkeköy district of Samsun on the northern coast of Türkiye, is known as the "first human settlement in the Black Sea region" and takes visitors on a mysterious journey.

The Tekkeköy Caves, believed to be one of humanity's earliest settlements with a history spanning thousands of years, attract the attention of history and nature enthusiasts.

Each year, both domestic and foreign tourists flock to the caves, which reflect history through numerous artifacts and multilayered caves.

Visitors to the valley, resembling an open-air museum, witness the mystery of thousands of years. The site, which also serves as a picnic and recreation area, offers people the beauty of history and nature.

History and picnicking

Families visiting the Tekkeköy Caves take plenty of photos that reflect the depth of the region's history, and citizens express that they find the opportunity to closely observe the environments where people lived in the past, noting that the caves still retain their mystery.

They shared that they come to the valley for both picnicking and historical tours, stating that everyone should visit the site.

According to information from the Tekkeköy Municipality, the valley has a historical background dating back 15,000 to 60,000 years, making it the first human settlement near the Black Sea. This particular area, with its ancient history, awaits visitors.