Temperatures have surpassed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in many cities throughout Türkiye in June, with some even breaking records on the tail of what the European Union's Copernicus satellite monitoring system labeled "the hottest spring of all time."

Türkiye is currently experiencing a severe heat wave, with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages in many regions. The scorching heat is particularly intense in the Aegean, southeastern Anatolia and parts of eastern Anatolia, soaring above 40 degrees Celsius.

While some areas may experience brief summer showers, rain is generally not expected across most of the country.

According to Fevzi Burak Tekin, a weather forecast expert from the General Directorate of Meteorology, coastal regions such as Osmaniye, Kars, Hakkari, Ağrı, Van and Hatay may see rain on Monday.

Tuesday could bring downpours and sporadic thunderstorms to Adana, Rize, Ağrı, Van, Hakkari, Trabzon and Artvin.

Meanwhile, major cities like Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir are forecasted to remain dry for the next three days.

In Ankara, temperatures will reach 37 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, dropping to 34 degrees Celsius by Wednesday. Istanbul will experience temperatures between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while Izmir will see temperatures ranging from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius over the same period.