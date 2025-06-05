During the Eid al-Adha holiday, temperatures across Türkiye are expected to rise above seasonal norms, with dry conditions dominating the country, according to the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change's General Directorate of Meteorology.

Cengiz Çelik, a weather forecast expert at the directorate, provided insights into the expected weather for the week that includes Eid. He said that according to the latest assessments, the country will experience dry and hot weather starting from the day before the holiday (arife) and lasting for about a week.

Çelik noted that rainfall is only expected in the eastern part of eastern Anatolia. He also mentioned a brief spell of rain in the inner Aegean and the lakes region on Saturday, but overall, dry weather will prevail throughout the country.

In western regions, temperatures have already begun to rise above seasonal averages. “Temperatures will remain above the seasonal norms across Türkiye throughout the Eid holiday,” he emphasized.

He detailed regional forecasts, stating that temperatures in the northern parts of the country will reach around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), while in central Anatolia, they will exceed 30 degrees Celsius. Along the southern coasts, temperatures are expected to climb above 35 degrees Celsius.

Regarding the country’s three largest cities, Çelik said no rainfall is expected during the holiday period. In Istanbul, the highest temperature is forecast to reach 30 degrees Celsius. He added that while a slight drop in temperatures may occur over the weekend due to northerly winds, temperatures will remain above seasonal norms.

For Ankara and Izmir, Çelik forecast maximum temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius during the Eid holiday.