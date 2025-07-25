Theology faculty students from Türkiye are taking the opportunity to improve their language skills through an Arabic language training program held in Tunisia. In the program conducted at the Burgiba Language Institute, students receive practical lessons in both classical and modern Arabic while also actively practicing the language in daily life.

Emin Soysaç, Türkiye’s education counselor in Tunisia, highlighted the multifaceted nature of the program, “Our male and female students here are not only learning Arabic but also sharing a common educational environment with students from different countries. Our female students have also registered at the Burgiba Language Institute. We provide support to them in every aspect, including accommodation. Our esteemed Ambassador also closely attends to our students.”

Muhammed Revaha Zor, who is pursuing his doctoral studies in Tunisia and guiding students on-site, expressed Tunisia’s strategic importance for Arabic education. “Tunisia serves as a gateway to the West as an alternative to the Eastern Arab countries. Our students here are learning not only Arabic but also the Tunisian dialect by experiencing it firsthand in daily life. Classes start at 8 a.m. and continue until noon; afterward, we take students out into the city to help them develop their Arabic speaking skills through practical use.”

Sinem Nur Suca, a student from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Theology, emphasized Tunisia’s safe and hospitable environment, “Since I arrived here, I have not experienced any safety issues. We take courses in both classical and modern Arabic in the academy. Additionally, by directly interacting with the local people, we practice speaking, which greatly supports our language development.”

Another student from the same university, Sıla Ataş, stressed the importance of Arabic in theology education, “We see that Arabic is not sufficiently valued in faculties. However, we believed in the opposite and decided to come to Tunisia for this reason. The Tunisian people generally master Classical Arabic and know Turkish students well. This makes communication easier for us.”

Student Esra Mutlu shared a positive experience regarding both the health care system and social kindness, “The people here are very civilized and helpful. Even if you ask for directions, they often want to personally guide you. I had a health issue here, but I reached the hospital without any problems and completed all procedures smoothly.”

As part of the program, students also visit leading cultural and historical centers in Tunisia, primarily Kairouan, reinforcing their Arabic practice.