Türkiye's State Hydraulic Works (DSI) has begun installing thermal cameras on dams and implementing data transfer systems to observe storage facilities. The move came after the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes that hit the country's southern region.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Mehmet Akif Balta, general manager of DSI, stated on Tuesday that they "have developed this system to prevent any adverse situation that may arise in the event of a disaster."

Balta added: "We have a night vision system. We are nearing completion of the system at Atatürk Dam." The Atatürk Dam is the country's biggest and is located on the Euphrates River.

"We will expand this system to dams across the country, especially in cities at risk of earthquakes," Balta said.

Providing information about the system, Balta said, "With the system, we can monitor cracks in the dam body, water level, water turbidity, flow rate and outlet control. We are now monitoring these with cameras."

Balta mentioned that there are 140 dams in 11 provinces affected by the earthquakes on Feb. 6, and he expressed that the new system will prevent rumors after earthquakes.

According to Balta, with this system, any problem can be confirmed within a short time frame, such as one minute. He stated, "The system offers remote monitoring. Even if the internet is cut off, the system's image does not cut off. In case of any negative situation, it will be reported directly to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). We protect dozens of cameras in places where they can see each other. We install the system on high poles and on solid parts of the dam for protection."

Climate coordination

Balta explained that in recent years, especially due to the impact of climate change, it is essential for local administrations and all relevant institutions to work in coordination before, during and after floods.

Despite all the structural precautions taken, Balta drew attention to floods caused by sudden and localized rains leading to loss of life and property in the country.

"Before floods reach residential areas, the detection of rising water levels and the warning of local administrations and residents, informing relevant institutions, and providing early intervention opportunities are essential," he said.

"The Flood Early Warning System (TEUS) has been put into service for this purpose. There is an orange, yellow and red warning system. After heavy rains, sudden increases in water levels in our streams are transmitted to the relevant units via radar sensors in our system."

Balta emphasized that through cameras with night vision on the system, instant images are obtained, and if there is a risk, the danger is reported to necessary places.

Balta highlighted that they have started to install the system, especially in flood-prone areas. He said, "A total of 723 TEUS will be established nationwide. We have established them on the Black Sea coast. We have 322 facilities from Hopa (a district in the city of Artvin) to the border of Istanbul. In this context, they will be established especially on streams passing through residential areas and posing flood risk. We will continue to prioritize the establishment of places that cause floods."

"Also, work has begun to establish level observation stations (SGI) within the scope of TEUS. Water levels in stream beds will be monitored through SGIs providing real-time data. It is planned to transfer water level data obtained through SGIs to institutions responsible for flood warnings to alert residents in risky areas and take necessary precautions. Thus, time will be gained to prevent loss of life."