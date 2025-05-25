After overcoming leukemia, 6-year-old Ali Asaf Demir’s greatest wish was to release balloons into the sky. His father, Samet Demir, shared this heartfelt desire on social media, which quickly turned into a large community gathering in Sancaktepe, Istanbul, Türkiye, where thousands came together to help fulfill the young boy’s dream.

Samet Demir, a hardware store owner in Sancaktepe, posted on social media after his son successfully completed a grueling two-year leukemia treatment. In his post, he wrote: “Friends, we don’t have a large circle. My son beat cancer and wants to release balloons. Will you join us?” This sincere call touched thousands and spread rapidly across social platforms.

As the post gained traction, Sancaktepe Mayor Alper Yeğin also responded: “Congratulations on your son’s recovery, brother. I invite you and all citizens to celebrate with balloons together at Sancaktepe Meydan Park on May 25.”

The event, held on Sunday in Sancaktepe Cumhuriyet Square, was attended by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor Nuri Aslan, Sancaktepe Mayor Alper Yeğin, the Demir family, their relatives and thousands of citizens. A 200-member motorcycle group also joined, showing support with their balloons.

Ali Asaf later went on stage with his father and released his balloon into the sky, surrounded by the crowd that came to support him. The emotional moment moved everyone present. His parents were overwhelmed with tears. A newlywed couple even came to the event in their wedding attire, drawing attention from the crowd. The day ended with stage performances and a concert by popular singer Tuğkan.

Crowds of people gather with colorful balloons in hand to support Ali Asaf Demir’s recovery during the public celebration, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 25, 2025. (DHA Photo)

Father Samet Demir expressed his deep gratitude, saying: “We didn’t expect so many people. May God bless them all. I thank everyone who stood by us on this happy day, especially our mayor and officials. I hope this event becomes a source of hope for other patients. I thought just a few people would come, I never imagined such a large turnout. The public didn't turn its back on our request.”

Speaking about his son’s medical journey, he said: “The treatment lasted around two years. It began with chemotherapy. Then, when a donor was found, we moved to the transplant phase. The disease returned later, so we went through more chemo and radiation. But now, he is cured.”

Esra Demir, the boy's mother, also thanked everyone who came, saying: “It was a very difficult journey. Only those who live it truly understand. On this joyful day, we felt like one big family. It’s not cancer that is strong, we are. Never lose hope. There’s always hope. This process brought my husband and me even closer together.”

One attendee, Isa Efil, who saw the post on social media and came with his family, said: “We joined this event for our own child and to support others. It was beautiful. We’re glad to have taken part. Many thanks to the Sancaktepe Municipality.”

Another emotional participant, Ömer Temiz, said: “Having a child is a unique feeling. It’s amazing to see our people unite at such events. I came from Beylikdüzü with my family to show our support. I also have a young son. Thinking of him going through something like this brings tears to my eyes. It’s a very hard process.”

Atilla Özcan, a leukemia patient himself, added: “I’ve been battling cancer for three years. I still go in for checkups every three months. Once I recover, I want to have a moment like this too – I want to release balloons like them. I hope everyone fighting this disease finds healing.”