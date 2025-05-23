Nearly 6,000 students gathered at Zenica Arena in central Bosnia-Herzegovina to celebrate the 12th Children's Festival, organized under the "My Choice is Turkish" project by the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE). These students, who have chosen Turkish as an elective language course, showcased the growing interest in the Turkish language and culture in the region.

The festival drew the participation of key figures from both Türkiye and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Among the attendees were Deputy Minister of National Education Ömer Faruk Yelkenci, Turkish Ambassador to Sarajevo Emin Akseki, Prime Minister of Zenica-Doboj Canton Nezir Pivic, YEE President Abdurrahman Aliy, Istanbul Provincial Director of National Education Murat Mücahit Yentür and Bursa Provincial Director of National Education Ahmet Alireisoğlu. Representatives from Turkish institutions, along with educators, students and guests, were also present.

In his address, Yelkenci emphasized the success of the "My Choice is Turkish" initiative, noting that thousands of students in Bosnia-Herzegovina are now learning Turkish. He invited the children attending the festival to visit Türkiye and pointed to the "sister school" program as a bridge that continues to foster friendship and cultural exchange between Turkish and Bosnian students.

Akseki remarked that the strong sense of brotherhood between Türkiye and Bosnia-Herzegovina was clearly felt in the hall, creating a warm and meaningful atmosphere. Emphasizing the special place that Bosnia-Herzegovina holds in the hearts of the Turkish people, Akseki said: "We love you as if you were our own children. One of the best ways to sustain the unique bonds between our countries and peoples is through learning each other’s languages. I will also begin learning your language soon and hope to address you in your own language next year."

Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) President Abdurrahman Aliy delivers a speech during the “My Choice is Turkish” Children’s Festival, Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina, May 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

Pivic underlined the centuries-old ties between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Türkiye, stating that the ties are growing ever stronger. He noted Türkiye’s support for numerous projects in Zenica and added: "We are honored to host you, the students who are learning Turkish, from all across Bosnia-Herzegovina. I am especially pleased that Zenica has been hosting this event for years – this reflects our identity and hospitality. You will always be welcomed here."

Aliy described the children learning Turkish as "cultural ambassadors" uniting Türkiye and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Stressing Turkish as a unifying force, he said:

"Our children are not only learning Turkish but are also gaining a deeper understanding of Türkiye and our historical connections. To date, we have aimed to teach Turkish to nearly 20,000 children under the 'My Choice is Turkish' project."

During the program, students who performed well in Turkish language classes sang songs in Turkish.

Nearly 6,000 children participate in the “My Choice is Turkish” Children’s Festival celebrating language and culture in Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina, May 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

Awards were presented to students who excelled in various competitions held throughout the year as part of the "My Choice is Turkish" project.

The event offered children a joyful and engaging experience, featuring folk dance performances and visual shows.

This year’s festival included a concert by Amel Curic, one of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s most popular singers. Previous years saw performances from prominent Balkan artists and groups such as Dino Merlin, Hari Mata Hari, Mirza Selimović and Džejla Ramović.

Latif Mocevic, a well-known children's singer in Bosnia-Herzegovina, also performed the song “Memleketim” ("My Hometown") accompanied by a music video featuring scenes from Türkiye.

Children waving Turkish and Bosnian flags created a vibrant and colorful atmosphere throughout the event.

In addition to support from Turkish institutions and companies, many organizations from Bosnia-Herzegovina also contributed to the success of the festival.