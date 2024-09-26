The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has established a sewing workshop at the Nena Tereza School for the Hearing and Speech Impaired in the city of Prizren, located in southern Kosovo.

The inauguration ceremony held at the school was attended by Türkiye's ambassador to Pristina, Sabri Tunç Angılı, Prizren Consul General Celal Doğan, Kosovo Minister of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Arberie Nagavci, TIKA Pristina Coordinator Fulya Aslan, Turkish representation head Col. Zafer Sağlam, as well as representatives from Turkish institutions operating in the country, teachers and students.

The ceremony began with the guests cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the sewing workshop.

In his speech, Angılı stated that investments in education are made to make the world a better place. He expressed his belief that the children who will be educated in the newly established sewing workshop will have professions they will love in the future, saying: "I sincerely wish for all of them to realize their dreams. If we can contribute to this, it will be the greatest source of happiness for us because Kosovo and Türkiye are brothers. Brothers also find happiness in each other's happiness."

Nagavci also thanked TIKA for the equipment support that will contribute to the students at the Nena Tereza School for the Hearing and Speech Impaired in their journey toward becoming professionals.

Aslan stated that within the framework of the "I Overcome My Disability with Türkiye" program in the Balkans, they produce projects aimed at improving the educational conditions for individuals with special needs, establishing special education classrooms and workshops.

Aslan noted that they have undertaken very important projects in Kosovo as well, saying: "In this workshop, we have equipped it with industrial-grade machines and furniture, with the project we have implemented here, individuals with hearing and speech impairments will gain vocational skills and be able to enter professional work life."

She also added that their projects aim to increase the self-confidence of individuals in need of special education, helping them become productive individuals and ensuring their integration into society.

After the speeches, the guests toured the workshop and closely examined the students' work.