A diagnostic method referred to as "virtual angiography" has been launched at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship State Hospital in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, which was built and equipped by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), as per reports.

This method, also known as "coronary angiography" or "heart tomography," is used to detect coronary artery disease and to determine if an intervention is required for the condition.

Chief physician and professor, Dr. Mete Hıdıroğlu, welcomed the launch of the new method, saying it is connected to the idea of the hospital's establishment.

He explained that the hospital's main purpose is to perform heart surgeries using state-of-the-art ultrasonography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examinations and computerized tomography (CT) devices.

"The number of patients who applied to the cardiology clinic with complaints of chest pain, shortness of breath and palpitations increased; and they are now facilitated and treated in the concerned units," Hıdıroğlu said.

Halil Arslan, a radiology specialist at Ankara Yıldırım Beyazıt University and Ankara Bilkent City hospitals, emphasized that virtual angiography with CT is the easiest and fastest method of determining the presence of coronary artery disease and ascertaining the required intervention.

Arslan stated that virtual angiography is widely used in Türkiye and, with its initiation in Kyrgyzstan, an important deficiency has been eliminated.

"The launch of cardiac MRI scans and the newly purchased advanced high-level Doppler ultrasonography device, especially for the diagnosis of vascular diseases, has made the hospital the first of its kind in Kyrgyzstan," Arslan added.

'Greatest gift'

Deputy chief physician Dr. Talantbek Batıraliyev said, "I want to express with great pride that this hospital is Türkiye's greatest gift to Kyrgyzstan."

Batıraliyev emphasized that world-class surgeries and training have been carried out with contributions of Turkish medical experts in the hospital established by TIKA. He noted that high-quality cardiology services have been provided to patients.

Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan have signed over a hundred agreements and protocols for cooperation in areas of politics, economics, culture, science, education and the military. Türkiye provides the most development and social aid to Kyrgyzstan, especially through TIKA.