The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has established a carpentry workshop at an orphan school in the Alux region of Uganda.

According to a written statement from TIKA, the workshop was set up to provide vocational skills in carpentry and sustainable livelihoods for orphaned children in Uganda.

The workshop opening ceremony at Alux Orphan School was attended by TIKA's Kampala coordinator, Murat Çetin, along with local officials and civil society leaders.

Speaking at the event, Çetin emphasized the importance of vocational education in development processes, stating, "Preparing young people for the workforce and increasing employment opportunities are among our agency’s priorities."

Local authorities expressed their satisfaction with TIKA’s contributions to education and vocational development, noting that the newly established workshop will have transformative effects on the lives of many young people in the region.

Equipped with technical tools and machinery, the carpentry workshop aims to help orphaned children acquire professional skills in carpentry and achieve sustainable sources of income.

The new facility plans to offer practical training in woodworking, preparing students for careers in the construction and furniture industries. The training, provided under the guidance of expert instructors, is intended to support students in becoming professionals in their trade.