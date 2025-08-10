The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has provided food package support to Palestinians in Gaza who are struggling with hunger due to Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid.

According to a written statement from TIKA, humanitarian aid activities continue in the Gaza Strip, where food, water, medicine and hygiene supplies have almost entirely run out.

Since March, Israel has not allowed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, which remains under a severe siege, leaving Palestinians without access to basic necessities and fighting for survival.

In its latest aid effort carried out in cooperation with the Assalama Association operating in central Gaza, TIKA delivered food packages containing various vegetables to 350 Palestinian families. This support provided vital relief to civilians who face difficulty obtaining essential food items due to the blockade.

Since the start of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, TIKA has repeatedly conducted aid operations, providing thousands of families in different regions with food parcels, tents, beds, blankets, winter clothing, medical supplies and medicines.

Additionally, through TIKA’s Ramadan kitchens and food package distributions held annually during the holy month, thousands of people in need continue to receive assistance, with TIKA remaining committed to supporting Palestinians under difficult conditions.

TIKA is a government organization of Türkiye responsible for coordinating and implementing the country’s development aid and humanitarian assistance projects abroad. Established in 1992, TIKA focuses on providing technical assistance, capacity building and support in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, infrastructure and disaster relief, primarily targeting developing countries and regions affected by crises.