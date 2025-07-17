The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has provided medical devices and equipment to the new Family Health Center in Krusevo village, part of Dragas Municipality in southern Kosovo.

A ceremony was held at the Family Health Center to mark the occasion, with attendees including Türkiye’s Ambassador to Pristina Sabri Tunç Angılı, consul general in Prizren, Celal Doğan, TIKA Kosovo Coordinator Fulya Aslan, Dragas Mayor Behcet Celadini, commander of the Turkish Military Representation in Kosovo, Col. Harun Elitaş, as well as members of Parliament, institution representatives and local residents.

In his speech at the event, Angılı said he felt as if he were among friends and brothers in Dragas.

Highlighting the peaceful coexistence of Albanians, Gorani, Bosniaks and Turks in Dragas, Angılı noted: “When we support Dragas, we do not see it as aid, but rather as a responsibility, almost a debt. Over a hundred years ago, your ancestors stood beside us in Çanakkale and were martyred defending our homeland. We will never forget this.”

Aslan emphasized the importance of health care projects in geographically remote and less accessible areas, such as Dragas. “This support will allow the residents of Krusevo to receive health care services locally. Diagnosis and treatment will become easier and the work of dedicated health personnel will be significantly facilitated,” she said.

Celadini also thanked TIKA and Türkiye for their continued support.

Following the speeches, the ribbon was cut to open the facility officially, and guests were invited to tour the center.

TIKA equipped the new Family Health Center in Krusevo with electric hospital beds, cabinets and desks, a sterilizer, IV stands and other essential medical furnishings.