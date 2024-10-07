Türkiye's state development aid agency has enhanced its educational and cultural initiatives in Latin America, advancing projects in countries like Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Panama.

According to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), schools in Latin America that have borne the name "Türkiye" since the 1970s have educated thousands of graduates.

TIKA has included these schools in its cooperation programs in recent years, implementing projects in various areas, ranging from facility renovations to educational material support.

The schools serve as bridges between Türkiye and the countries through education and culture, while TIKA has increased its support through renovation projects, the supply of educational materials and various infrastructure initiatives in these institutions.

TIKA Vice President Ümit Naci Yorulmaz inaugurated the projects during his visits to Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico, evaluating opportunities for cooperation in the region.

Collaborations in Panama

During his visit to Panama, Yorulmaz, along with Türkiye's ambassador to Panama, Lebibe Gulhan Ulutekin, visited San Lorenzo Castle, one of the country's historical and tourist attractions.

Yorulmaz reviewed the project for a tourist visitor center that TIKA will carry out to preserve the historical fortress and increase visitor traffic.

During his visit, he held meetings with representatives of the president of Panama and the minister of culture, exchanging information about the details of the project, which aims to contribute to the preservation of Panama's historical and cultural heritage.

Additionally, in meetings with the mayor of Panama City, Mayer Mizrachi, opportunities for collaboration on cultural and tourist projects in the city were evaluated. The discussions highlighted TIKA's potential not only in the educational field in Panama but also in areas of tourism and cultural collaboration.

In Guatemala, Yorulmaz and Türkiye's ambassador to Guatemala, Beliz Celasin Rende, visited a school that has carried the name "Türkiye" since 1983.

They reviewed the renovated classrooms and the educational materials provided by TIKA as well as distributing school bags to first-grade students. Two computer labs established by TIKA were also inaugurated, designed to enhance students' digital literacy and provide them with access to new technologies.

After the visit, Yorulmaz met with Guatemala's Deputy Ministers of Education, Francisco Cabrera and Carlos Humberto Aldana, to strengthen cooperation in the education sector.

He also discussed the details of the "Türkiye-Guatemalan Friendship Park" project, which TIKA plans to complete with its support in 2024.

The project aims to symbolize the longstanding friendship between Türkiye and Guatemala and create a space to support the social inclusion of individuals with disabilities.

Nutrition center support

During his visit to El Salvador, Yorulmaz, along with Türkiye's ambassador to El Salvador, Gul Buyukersen, visited the "Türkiye Primary School" and distributed school bags and educational materials acquired by TIKA for the new school year.

Following the school visit, he met with the general director of the International Cooperation Agency of El Salvador, Karla de Palma, to discuss potential projects in education and health.

Opportunities for cooperation in the education and health systems were also addressed with Education Minister Jose Mauricio Pineda and Vice Minister of Health and Operations Karla Diaz.

On the second day of the visit, the Child Nutrition Center at Benjamin Bloom Children’s Hospital, established with TIKA's support, was inaugurated.

The center will significantly contribute to El Salvador's efforts in neonatal health. During the inauguration, representatives from the office of Gabriel Rodriguez de Bukele, the wife of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, and the vice minister of health were present.

The center was recognized as the best public project in the country in 2023, excelling in infant and child nutrition. The project was realized as a result of discussions between first lady Emine Erdogan and El Salvadoran first lady Gabriel Rodriguez de Bukele during the latter's visit to Türkiye in 2022.

Cultural workshop Mexico

During his visit to Mexico, Yorulmaz, together with Türkiye's ambassador to Mexico, Murat Salim Esenli, visited the "Türkiye Primary School," which has carried the name of Türkiye since 1973.

At this school, a mathematics classroom and a science workshop were inaugurated, along with a cultural and musical workshop established with TIKA's support.

This workshop is designed to contribute to the development of students' cultural and artistic skills, equipped with various musical instruments. Additionally, Yorulmaz distributed school and sports uniforms bearing the Turkish flag to the 350 students at the school for the new school year.

These visits highlight how TIKA's projects in Central America and Mexico have deepened in various areas such as education, health and culture, further strengthening cooperation with these countries.

The support provided to the "Türkiye Schools" not only increases TIKA's effectiveness in the region but also contributes to the development of lasting and friendly relations between Türkiye and these countries.