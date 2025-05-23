The National Girls’ Orphanage in Grand-Bassam, a historic coastal city in Ivory Coast, has become not just an orphanage but also a center of hope and education, thanks to the humanitarian development support provided by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Strengthened by TIKA's multifaceted contributions, the orphanage now offers a new future to dozens of girls who have either lost their parents or have been placed under protective care due to social circumstances.

TIKA’s support, which ranges from basic infrastructure to education, health care and early childhood care, has not only improved the institution’s physical condition but also enhanced the quality of services provided to the children.

The director of the Grand-Bassam National Girls’ Orphanage, Marcel Legris, and one of its educators, Kamara Isha Ishata, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about TIKA’s aid to the orphanage and the institution’s current operations.

"We currently have 74 girls enrolled. Their education levels vary from primary school to high school and even university. The children stay here throughout the school year. They are only sent back to the institution that referred them or to their families during special holidays such as Easter or Christmas. All children remain here every day, including weekends. Our staff works around the clock, so there is no interruption in care services," Legris said.

Legris highlighted the significant momentum TIKA’s support has brought to the institution: "TIKA’s first contribution addressed one of our biggest needs, water. They built a water tower. Then, to combat frequent power outages, they provided a generator. They also made very important educational contributions; our library was equipped with computers, and we received 10 modern computers."

Legris also mentioned establishing a special care room for younger children, tailored to meet the needs of children with mild disabilities. "The desks were designed for their use, and outdoor play areas were created. Additionally, our clinic was completely renovated. Beds, desks, medicine cabinets, everything was made possible through TIKA’s support."

Underlining the long-standing cooperation with Türkiye, Legris stated: "The ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Deniz Erdoğan Barım, has visited our institution multiple times. His team regularly comes here. On Feb. 29, 2016, Türkiye’s first lady, Emine Erdoğan, and the speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Numan Kurtulmuş, also visited. As you can see, this cooperation has deep roots. Türkiye has stood by us. Again, we express our deepest gratitude to the brotherly Republic of Türkiye and the ambassador."

Expert educator Kamara Isha Ishata emphasized that the orphanage provides not only academic education but also psychological and emotional support, "Our children often come here motherless, fatherless, or under socially fragile conditions. We meet them with their individual stories and observe their behaviors to try to understand their past traumas."

She underlined the focus on building trust and love with the children: "This environment of trust allows children to form bonds with educators and feel like they are part of a family. We act as their mother and father. We provide them not only with school education but also with family education and life skills. Our goal is for them to leave the institution as individuals equipped to stand on their own feet."