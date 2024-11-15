The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided equipment and material support, including professional wheelchairs, to the Gayrat and Vahdat Wheelchair Basketball Clubs in Tajikistan to strengthen their infrastructure.

According to a written statement from TIKA, equipment and material support were delivered to the basketball clubs in the capital, Dushanbe.

The Gayrat and Vahdat Wheelchair Basketball Clubs support individuals with disabilities and encourage youth participation in sports in Tajikistan. The clubs, which have faced difficulties due to limited resources, took an important step toward professionalization with the infrastructure support provided by TIKA.

A friendly match was held to mark the delivery of the equipment, attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Dushanbe Umut Acar, the rector of the Physical Education Institute Muhammadşo Abdullozoda, TIKA Dushanbe Coordinator Ibrahim Ethem Ünal, and club supporters.

In his speech at the ceremony, Ambassador Acar expressed his pleasure in seeing projects implemented by TIKA in Tajikistan bring the Turkish and Tajik peoples closer together through impactful initiatives.

Ünal stated that TIKA’s goal with this project is not only to promote the social inclusion of individuals with disabilities through sports but also to help these clubs reach a level where they can participate in the Paralympic Games in terms of both infrastructure and athlete quality.

As part of the continuation of the project, various training programs and friendly matches are planned to be held between the wheelchair basketball teams of the two countries in the future, aiming to share experiences and strengthen sports cooperation between the two friendly nations.