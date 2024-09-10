In Hungary's city of Zigetvar, the annual "Kanuni-Zrinyi Commemoration Days" took place, honoring the legacies of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and Hungarian national hero Miklos Zrinyi.

As part of this longstanding tradition, the "Turkish Day" events were organized with support from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), bringing a vibrant display of Turkish culture to the town.

This year's commemoration was particularly significant, coinciding with the "Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year" in 2024, a milestone marking the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Hungary.

In celebration of this special year, TIKA hosted the "Turkish Day" activities at Yunus Emre Square, where the Zigetvar Turkish House, recently restored by TIKA, served as the centerpiece of the festivities.

Key figures attending the event included Türkiye's Ambassador to Budapest Gülşen Karanis Ekşioğlu, Trabzon Mayor Ahmet Metin Genç and Turkish Maarif Foundation President Birol Akgün, along with other dignitaries and local residents.

The Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality Mehter Band captivated the crowd with a stirring performance, while guests indulged in traditional Turkish delights such as baklava, börek, lokum and Turkish coffee.

The warm atmosphere and cultural exchange further strengthened ties between Türkiye and Hungary, highlighting the shared historical connection between the two nations.

The Kanuni-Zrinyi Commemoration Days hold great historical significance, recalling the events of the Siege of Zigetvar in 1566.

It was during this siege that Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent passed away while leading an Ottoman campaign to capture the fortress of Zigetvar, where Miklos Zrinyi, commander of the Hungarian forces, also lost his life.

This annual event honors both leaders and their enduring legacy in Turkish and Hungarian history.