The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provides equipment support to women’s unions and associations in Palestine to enhance women’s production activities.

According to a written statement from TIKA, projects aimed at increasing women's participation in the economic life of Palestine are being developed through the "Palestinian Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Program," in collaboration with the Southern Hebron Chamber of Commerce, which operates in the southern part of Hebron, one of Palestine's largest provinces.

As part of the program, TIKA has provided equipment support to women’s unions and associations in Southern Hebron.

Various equipment such as olive pressing, grape crushing, grain milling machines, dough mixers, meat grinders, steam iron presses, printing machines, sewing machines and overlock machines have been supplied to a total of 14 women’s associations and women entrepreneurs operating in five different towns in Southern Hebron.

In addition to supporting production processes, a public relations and media department has been established within the Southern Hebron Chamber of Commerce to enhance the promotion and marketing capacities of these associations and businesses, aiming to reach a broader audience with their products.

This department will provide training and consultancy services to women producers on marketing strategies and effective communication with the media.

Previously, TIKA has also implemented projects to increase women's economic participation, such as the "Women Producers’ Kitchen and Training Hall" and the "Traditional Palestinian Products Market."