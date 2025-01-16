The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) signed a cooperation protocol on Jan. 16 in Georgia to support women's health and increase access to health care services for people with disabilities.

The cooperation protocol, signed by TIKA Tbilisi Coordinator Zeynep Bayrak and UNFPA Georgia Country Office Director Mariam Bandzeladze, aims to increase women's access to cervical cancer screening services and improve reproductive health services in general.

Under the protocol, TIKA will provide equipment support to women’s cancer screening centers in Georgia to facilitate access to health care services for disabled women. This support aims to increase early diagnosis opportunities for disabled women and ensure quicker and easier access to health care services.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Bayrak emphasized the importance of facilitating access to health care services for disabled women and stated that the protocol strengthens cooperation between the two countries. She highlighted that women’s health is essential for societal well-being, and this collaboration will contribute to sustainable development and the principle of equality.

UNFPA Georgia Country Office Director Bandzeladze stated that the protocol provides a significant opportunity to ensure that no one is left behind in the development process and that everyone has equal access to quality health care services.