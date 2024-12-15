TikTok’s METAPSA (Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, Pakistan, South Asia) Public Policy Director Emir Gelen revealed that more than 7 million videos were removed from the platform in Türkiye in the first half of 2024 due to violations of TikTok’s community guidelines.

He added, "Of these videos, 98.67% were removed before being viewed by users, and 88.66% were deleted within 24 hours."

Speaking to the correspondent of Anadolu Agency (AA), Gelen emphasized the need for a multifaceted strategy to ensure safety on TikTok, where over a billion pieces of content are shared monthly. He highlighted the use of artificial intelligence technology for the automatic detection of rule violations and a manual review team consisting of more than 40,000 members. According to him, moderation teams work daily to ensure TikTok content adheres to "community guidelines."

Gelen stated, "In the seven-month period from January to July this year, more than 427 million TikTok accounts were closed globally. Among these, 379.7 million were identified as fake accounts, and 41.8 million were removed due to suspicions of being under 13 years of age. Additionally, over 7 million accounts were also closed for violating our community guidelines."

Gelen noted that TikTok publishes a global "Safety and Transparency Report" quarterly and shares it with the public. He elaborated:

"According to the results outlined in this report, 7,097,236 videos were removed in Türkiye in the first half of 2024 for violating our community guidelines. Of these, 98.67% were removed before being viewed by users, and 88.66% were deleted within 24 hours."

"The report highlights that the rate of videos removed by automatic moderation technologies increased from 62% to 80% compared to the previous year. The proactive detection rate reached its highest level to date at 98.2%. The rate of re-uploaded removed videos dropped by half compared to the same period last year," he added.

Gelen explained that TikTok's community guidelines ensure user safety on the platform and enhance positive experiences. He noted that these rules apply to all content and creators on the platform.

He also pointed out that, alongside the rules for permitted content, standards exist on various topics to prevent emerging risks and harms. He stressed TikTok’s commitment to prioritizing investments in this area and continuously updating the guidelines.

Highlighting efforts to prevent violations of the minimum age limit of 13, Gelen said, "We are enhancing safety measures and testing advanced technologies such as AI-based age verification systems. We are developing automated systems to detect false age declarations."

Gelen described 2024 as a dynamic and exciting year for TikTok. He noted that in Türkiye, TikTok has transcended being merely an entertainment platform, gaining broader meaning through digital education programs.

He shared that English and technology courses offered under the "#TikTokLiveAcademy" initiative have been well-received, adding, "One of the most talked-about topics this year has been our 'family pairing' feature. This tool, designed to ensure young users can safely benefit from the platform, is a significant step in reinforcing TikTok's community-focused approach."

Gelen also emphasized TikTok's advertising solutions, describing them as a powerful brand tool. He remarked that the platform acts as a crucial bridge for both users and the business world by understanding user habits and offering customized content.

Encouraging creativity and imagination among users, Gelen concluded, "Looking ahead to 2025, we aim to make TikTok the most trusted brand while continuing to redefine entertainment, e-commerce, and talent discovery. We will keep breaking barriers to talent discovery and democratizing opportunities. Our constant evolution is guided by the compass of creating value for our entire ecosystem. Furthermore, 2025 will focus on ensuring the safe use of the internet for children, not only in Türkiye but worldwide."

"As lawmakers and enforcers take stronger steps to protect children in the digital world, we will continue to lead this mission. Prioritizing the protection of children online, we will keep the expansion of our 'family pairing' feature at the top of our agenda throughout 2025," he said.