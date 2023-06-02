Mehmet Barlas, a veteran columnist at the Turkish Sabah newspaper, which is Daily Sabah's sister publication, died at the age of 81 late on Thursday. Barlas had been hospitalized for two months and was undergoing treatment for pneumonia in a private hospital in Şişli, Istanbul.

The journalist's funeral will be held at the Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa Mosque in Beşiktaş, following the noon prayer on Sunday. Additionally, his burial ceremony will take place at Yeniköy Cemetery.

Upon receiving the news, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended condolences to Barlas' son, Cemil Barlas, over the phone.

Barlas, who was among the top Turkish journalists and achieved numerous successes throughout his professional life, had a profound intellectual background. His passing has shocked his fans and the journalism community.

Barlas worked for several major newspapers in the country. Born in Ankara in 1942, he entered the field of journalism after graduating from Istanbul University's Faculty of Law.

Barlas worked as a national and international news consultant at TRT and received the first Best Analyst award in the competition organized by the Journalists' Association in 1968. He was also a member of the Board of Trustees of Okan University.

He served as a daily news commentator for several TV channels.

Barlas married his colleague Canan Barlas in 1968 and has two children, Cemil Barlas and Ela Barlas.

Some of his publications include books such as "Gone with the Wind," "Latife Hanım's Secrets and Turkish Society," "Making a Career in Business and Political Life," "Negotiations on Türkiye," "The Period of Coups and Fights in Türkiye," "Turgut Özal's Memoirs," and "Yesterday is Yesterday."