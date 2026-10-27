Four construction workers were killed, and another was injured after a tornado tore apart two containers at a construction site on Monday night in Antalya, southern Türkiye.

The tornado struck a construction site in the Fevzi Çakmak neighborhood, where workers were staying in two containers. The violent winds ripped the structures apart, throwing all five workers inside them, according to authorities.

Two of the workers died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital where they were taken. The fifth worker was injured but was reported to be in good condition.

Emergency medical teams, police and firefighters were dispatched to the site following reports of the incident.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service had issued a yellow-code warning for heavy rainfall in Antalya.

Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin visited the area and told journalists that the tornado had also caused a crane at the construction site to topple, although the crane’s collapse did not result in any additional casualties.

Sahin described the incident as an unusual natural phenomenon, noting that no other tornado or storm reports had been received from elsewhere in the city and that surrounding buildings had not sustained similar damage.

“We are facing a very unusual natural phenomenon because no storm or tornado was reported anywhere else in the city. There is no damage to the surrounding buildings, but we are dealing with a tornado that completely shattered two containers in this particular area,” he added.

The governor emphasized that the deaths and injuries at the construction site were not caused by the crane’s collapse.

Authorities continued inspections at the site to determine whether anyone else had been injured or killed in the incident.

Police, firefighters and teams from Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) also launched operations in the area following the tornado.

Drone footage of the affected site showed construction materials and metal formwork scattered across the surrounding area, while the crane was also seen damaged.

The roof of Fevzi Çakmak Kindergarten, located in the neighborhood, sustained damage as well.