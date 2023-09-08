The Turkish State Meteorological Service's latest weather forecast report issued a torrential rain warning for several provinces in the western and northern regions of the country, in the wake of devastating floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the northwest.

According to the bureau's latest weekly weather report, Istanbul, one of the cities hardest hit by the recent floods, is expected to remain vulnerable to torrential rains, with precipitation subsiding by Sept. 8.

Other provinces in the Marmara region, including Sakarya and Bilecik, are also anticipated to experience periods of precipitation, while some provinces in the Aegean region having received similar weather advisories. In addition, most Black Sea provinces are bracing for a week of consistent rain.

Meteorologists have forecast that the precipitation will gradually spread to the Mediterranean and eastern provinces by the upcoming weekend. Experts anticipate that the rainfall will intensify in these regions during the following week.

Throughout the country, temperatures are expected to remain around the seasonal norm, although in the northern and inland areas, temperatures are predicted to dip below seasonal averages over the weekend.

Meanwhile, with the discovery of a missing person in Kırklareli after the floods, the death total toll in the city rose to five. In Istanbul, two individuals lost their lives due to the flooding, bringing the nationwide toll to seven.

On the other hand, as relentless downpours and flooding gripped the eastern and central regions of the country, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has also issued orange and yellow alerts, signifying the dire situation that has unfolded.

The devastating consequences became painfully apparent as waterlogged streets transformed into virtual lakes, roads were sundered, vehicles totally swallowed, and boulevards submerged after a staggering 147 kilograms per square meter of precipitation afflicted Istanbul's Aksaray district.

The Istanbul Governor's Office has reported that five of the individuals who were hospitalized are currently receiving treatment, while efforts to locate the missing person in Kırklareli persist.

Professor Levent Kurnaz, director of Boğaziçi University's Center for Climate Change and Policy Studies, speaking to local media, evaluated the sudden rain and floods in Istanbul, stating that weather events are assuming unexpected forms due to climate change. He said that while in the past warnings could be made three days in advance, sudden rains can occur within 30-40 minutes.

"We must exercise caution without a doubt. Referring to the rainfall in 2009, Kurnaz remarked: "In Istanbul's Ikitelli district and Ayamama stream area, we endured a grave flood catastrophe that resulted in 31 casualties. Presently, the rainfall in the same location is slightly less than it was back then. Fourteen years ago, the situation was far more dire. We faced a significant disaster in the very same place, unfortunately, and it seems we have not learned lessons from it. We continue to construct buildings in the same flood-prone areas and park trucks in identical spots. As you may recall, in 2009, there was an incident where truck drivers in Ikitelli were found sleeping in their trucks. This time, thankfully, we have avoided significant loss of life as no one was caught napping. However, we should be prepared, as we may encounter a similar situation before 2030."