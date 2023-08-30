As the intense heat wave that has held the nation in its grip starts to ease toward typical seasonal norms, meteorologists have raised alerts concerning concentrated instances of substantial rainfall across eight provinces, primarily located in the central and southern areas of the country. Meanwhile, residents of Istanbul can anticipate temperatures to fall below 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) as September commences, with the likelihood of significant rainfall.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service's latest weather forecast report indicates that Adana, Hatay, Osmaniye, Mersin and Kahramanmaraş on the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as some regions of Kayseri, Sivas and Niğde in the east of central Anatolia, are likely to experience showers and thunderstorms.

Citizens residing in these provinces have been alerted with a "yellow code" warning, indicating that while the anticipated weather conditions are not uncommon, they pose potential hazards that should be closely monitored.

In addition, torrential rains are expected in the northwestern provinces of Kocaeli and Sakarya, along with the inner provinces of Konya and Nevşehir. The northern regions of Tokat and Ordu, as well as the eastern provinces of Malatya, Erzincan, Tunceli, Elazığ, Bingöl, Gaziantep and Kilis, may also witness local heavy rainfall, according to meteorologist reports.

Forecasts indicate that temperatures in the interior and southern parts of the country will witness a drop of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius (5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit), whereas other regions will see relatively stable conditions.

Projections anticipate a return of hot weather, though precipitation is expected to persist solely in Hatay, Osmaniye and the easternmost provinces. By the final day of the month, meteorologists predict clear and sunny conditions to prevail across the entire country.