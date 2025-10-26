Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that tickets for the new season of the Eastern Express Tourist Train will go on sale tomorrow, noting that the 2025-2026 winter season journeys will begin on Dec. 22 and continue until March 1, 2026.

In a written statement, Minister Uraloğlu provided details about the new season of the Tourist Eastern Express.

Emphasizing that since 2019 the train has hosted thousands of domestic and international travelers while promoting Türkiye’s cultural heritage, natural beauty and historical charm “on the rails,” Uraloğlu drew attention to the travel schedule.

“The 2025-2026 winter season services of the Tourist Eastern Express will start on Dec. 22 and continue until March 1, 2026. The train will operate on the Ankara-Kars route every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between Dec. 22 and Feb. 27, 2026 and on the Kars-Ankara route every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday until March 1, 2026, making a total of 60 trips,” Uraloğlu said.

He highlighted that along its route, the Tourist Eastern Express offers passengers not only scenic landscapes but also the opportunity to explore the local culture of the cities it passes through.

“On the Ankara-Kars route, the train will stop for two hours and 30 minutes in Erzincan and four hours in Erzurum. On the return route, it will stop for three hours in Iliç, two hours and 30 minutes in Divriği and three hours in Sivas. The 1,360-kilometer (845-mile) journey, including stops, lasts a total of 32 hours, offering postcard-like views of snow-covered mountains, valleys and historic landmarks,” he added.

Uraloğlu stated that the train consists of eight sleeper cars with 10 compartments each and one dining car, with a total capacity of 160 passengers.

He noted that each sleeping compartment accommodates two people and tickets will be sold in two categories: individual tickets and tour packages.

“Ticket sales for the cars reserved for individual passengers will begin on Monday, Oct. 27. Tickets will be available through the TCDD Taşımacılık (State Railways Transportation) sales channels, while tour packages can be purchased through authorized travel agencies. Since 2019, our train has carried 81,026 passengers, becoming one of Türkiye’s most distinguished tourism brands,” the minister said.