Women in the Yeşilhisar district of Kayseri, central Türkiye, have started preparing winter tomato paste, a longstanding local tradition. Residents of the Soğanlı neighborhood cook organic tomatoes over a wood fire for five hours, producing paste that will be stored and consumed throughout the winter.

Every September, women in the district gather to make the tomato paste collectively, following traditional methods passed down through generations. The paste is boiled in 150-year-old copper basins, which locals say enhances its flavor and aroma.

Fatma Kumral, 60, who participated in the preparation, said, “Winter is coming. Every year, we cook our own paste as a neighborhood with our relatives. Cooking it for five to six hours in these copper basins gives it a distinct taste and aroma. We store it in 5-kilogram (11-pound) containers, and it lasts all winter. Even if it sits for one or two years, it doesn’t spoil as long as the salt is balanced.”

Kumral added that the community harvests the tomatoes and then bags them to remove excess water, ensuring the paste becomes glossy. After two days, a pressing machine extracts the paste, which is then cooked over a wood fire in the copper basins. She emphasized, “Copper basins are healthy and essential for our molasses, tomato paste and other winter preparations. The flavor and aroma turn out perfect every time.”

The tomato paste from Soğanlı Neighborhood, often referred to as the gateway to Cappadocia, is a key ingredient in regional dishes and showcases the cultural heritage of Yeşilhisar.

In Türkiye, tomato paste is a staple of traditional cuisine, especially during the winter months. Produced by boiling fresh tomatoes over a wood fire or in copper cauldrons, it is often made collectively in villages, preserving cultural and culinary traditions. The paste is widely used to flavor soups, stews, meat dishes and vegetable preparations, adding rich color, aroma and depth to countless Turkish recipes.