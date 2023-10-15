Tragedy struck early on Sunday as two separate road accidents in central Sivas and western Isparta led to the loss of 12 lives and injured several individuals.

In Sivas, a passenger bus ferrying travelers on the Istanbul-Van route overturned in the Gürün district, resulting in the tragic loss of seven lives. An additional 34 people sustained injuries in the accident, which took place in Yazyurdu on the Pınarbaşı-Gürün highway.

Local authorities, including health, fire brigade, police, and gendarmerie teams, swiftly arrived at the scene to rescue passengers trapped in the overturned bus. As the region was affected by heavy rain, efforts continued to remove the bus and restore normalcy.

In a separate accident, a fatal collision between a car and a pickup truck occurred in Isparta's Şarkikaraağaç district, resulting in the loss of five lives, including that of a child and injuries to two others. The accident took place in Aşağıdinek village when the car collided with the truck. Unfortunately, the passengers in the car lost their lives at the scene of the accident.

Emergency, health, and gendarmerie teams were immediately dispatched to the accident site. The truck driver along with Azerbaijani nationals who sustained injuries were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Despite medical intervention, the two Azerbaijani nationals succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at Isparta City Hospital.

These tragic accidents have cast a pall over both Sivas and Isparta, with local authorities and emergency services working diligently to address the aftermath of these devastating incidents.