The TÜBA Young Academy Community, operating under the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA), will take part in international academy events to represent Türkiye within the framework of science diplomacy to promote research and innovation among young scientists.

The regulation establishing the TÜBA Young Academy Community was published in the Official Gazette and has officially come into effect.

The regulation defines the structure, duties, authorities and procedural rules of the community.

The community will also produce academic and scientific reports on designated thematic topics and contribute to TÜBA's working groups.

Recipients of TÜBA’s Outstanding Young Scientist Awards (GEBIP) will automatically become natural members of the community upon the approval of the TÜBA Academic Council.

Additionally, members will be selected from scientists under the age of 45 who are recommended with a justified proposal, who have demonstrated success in scientific peer-review processes, or who have received the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) Incentive Award or the Aziz Sancar Award from the Türkiye Health Institutes Presidency (TÜSEB). Membership will end once a member reaches the age of 50 or becomes an associate member of TÜBA.

The president of the TÜBA Young Academy Community will be elected by the academic council from among the members. The president’s term will be three years, contingent on annual approval by the council, and a person may serve no more than two terms. Candidates for the presidency must have previously served on the Young Academy Community’s executive board. The founding president and board will be appointed by the academic council.

In addition, the regulation outlines in detail the structure of the general assembly and executive board, distribution of duties, meeting procedures, and financial support mechanisms of the TÜBA Young Academy Community.