A project launched in Izmir, western Türkiye, by scientists from various disciplines, has led to the development of a device that allows diabetes patients to measure their blood sugar levels using their mobile phones and share real-time data.

The project, initiated in 2023 by scientists from five universities in Izmir to develop a technology that can accurately and practically transmit real-time blood sugar measurements to both patients and doctors, has reached the prototype stage.

With support from TÜBİTAK, the team developed a "glucose meter probe" that measures blood sugar levels from finger-prick blood. The device is designed to connect to a mobile phone’s charging port, enabling measurement data to be sent in real-time to a hospital or doctor through an application.

The device, which has been patented, received second place and the "best presentation" award in the "Technology for Humanity – Health and First Aid" category at TEKNOFEST 2024 Mediterranean.

Associate professor Dilek Büyükkaya Besen, a faculty member at the Nursing Faculty of Dokuz Eylül University (DEÜ), who is involved in the project, stated that most patients do not carry their blood sugar measurement devices with them, making it difficult to detect sudden drops or increases in blood sugar levels.

She explained that the technology was developed to improve the quality of life for diabetes patients. "This device came about as a result of our dream to improve patients' comfort and quality of life. We aimed to make blood sugar measurement devices portable, turning mobile phones or smartwatches into blood sugar meters for diabetic patients. Our goal is for this device to be used by all diabetic individuals or anyone needing blood sugar measurements, ensuring it is accessible and easy to use," she said.

Büyükkaya Besen mentioned that the prototype of the device provides reliable and healthy results and is in the prototype stage, with plans for laboratory tests and approval processes before it is made available for use.

Research Assistant Merve Dervişoğlu from DEÜ's Nursing Faculty emphasized that health professionals can view their patients' data in real-time through the app with this device. "If there is hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia in the measurement results, these acute complications can be detected, allowing for quick consultations with patients," she said.

Merve Günbaş, a specialist diabetic education nurse at Izmir Demokrasi University Buca Seyfi Demirsoy Education and Research Hospital, explained that when the device is attached to a mobile phone, the app opens and displays blood sugar readings on the screen once the test strip is inserted. She also noted that the results are available in 3-5 seconds, similar to other blood sugar measurement devices.

"After the measurement, the app prompts us to select whether it’s a fasting test, post-meal test or a test at another time of the day. Health professionals following the patient can also monitor the real-time results," she said.

The team that developed the "integrated glucose meter probe" device includes Associate Professor Dilek Büyükkaya Besen, Research Assistant Merve Dervişoğlu and expert nurse Merve Günbaş, along with Professor Orhan Er, Chair of the Computer Hardware Department at Bakırçay University, and Dr. Yalın Kılıç, a faculty member at the Engineering Faculty of Izmir University of Economics.