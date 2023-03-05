The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) announced programs to support the project-based research, technology development and innovation activities of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in the 11 provinces affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Marking the "Entrepreneurship Week" celebrated March 1-7 in Türkiye, activities such as encouraging young people to engage in entrepreneurship, raising awareness, training and supporting those who want to start their own business come to the fore. TÜBİTAK, which prepares support programs in many different categories, also offers support to entrepreneurs in this context under "TEKNOÇABA,​" a special call for the quake zone.

According to the information obtained by an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent from TÜBİTAK officials, the efforts to address the aftermath of the twin earthquakes, described as the "disaster of the century," were launched to keep the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region alive.

Project-based research, technology development and innovation activities of SME-scale organizations in Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa, all severely affected by the disaster, will be supported.

In this context, 1,501 Industry R&D support programs and 1,507 SME R&D initial support programs carried out by the Technology and Innovation Support Programs Directorate (TEYDEB) within the scope of "TEKNOÇABA​" have been announced in almost all state universities.

The calls will be open to applications for organizations in the earthquake zone until Dec. 27. The project offers courses, including for new product design and development studies in all sectors and technology fields, improvement of existing products, product quality assessment and the development of new techniques and new production technologies with a focus on cost-reduction.

These R&D projects aim to increase the company's technological competitiveness.

While the budget limit is not set for the "2023 Earthquake Zone Special Call" programs, a maximum of TL 1.2 million ($64,000) support per project will be provided.

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 27, 2023, for organizations located in the earthquake zone, and the projects submitted will be evaluated independently. Applications for the 2023 Earthquake Zone special can be submitted via https://eteydeb.tubitak.gov.tr.

In addition, the reports for the projects of the institutions/organizations supported by TEYDEB and located in the provinces in the earthquake zone can be submitted until Nov. 1, 2023. Project duration extension requests of institutions and organizations in these provinces will be evaluated within the scope of force majeure.