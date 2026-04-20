The Türkiye Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) Istanbul Provincial Representation has successfully concluded its “Great Istanbul Organizational Camp” held in Kızılcahamam, Ankara, bringing together approximately 2,000 young participants in a large-scale coordination and capacity-building initiative.

Organized under the motto “In the footsteps of Fatih, on the path of loyalty,” the camp convened participants from across Istanbul, including high school student leaders, neighborhood representatives, district organization members, athletes, international volunteers, and former contributors to the foundation. The multi-layered participation model was designed to enhance institutional alignment and reinforce a unified organizational structure.

Throughout the program, participants engaged in structured training sessions, strategic consultations, and interactive workshops aimed at strengthening leadership capacity, personal development, and organizational awareness.

The sessions were designed to support long-term youth engagement and improve operational coherence across different levels of the organization.

Deputy Minister of Interior Bülent Turan addressed the participants, highlighting the enthusiasm, commitment, and collective motivation demonstrated throughout the program.

TÜGVA Ibrahim Beşinci emphasized the importance of developing a qualified and confident youth segment, underlining the strategic role of young people in shaping Türkiye’s future through structured development frameworks.

TÜGVA Istanbul Second Term Provincial President Fatih Coşar and TÜGVA Istanbul Provincial President Beytullah Çiçen also delivered remarks focusing on institutional mission, responsibility frameworks, and youth engagement strategy.

The camp concluded with strengthened internal networks, enhanced coordination, and increased synergy among participants.