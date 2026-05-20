The Türkiye Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) launched its 2026 Summer School Project in Istanbul on Wednesday, with officials and speakers highlighting growing concerns over digital addiction and the impact of artificial intelligence on young people.

The free six week program, organized under the theme “Let Our Summer School Be Colorful,” aims to reach 500,000 middle school students across Türkiye through educational, cultural and sports activities.

Speaking at the launch event held at TÜGVA’s headquarters in Istanbul, Esra Albayrak, chair of the board of trustees of the NUN Education and Culture Foundation, warned that digital dependency among children and teenagers has reached alarming levels.

Citing a study conducted with more than 20,000 students by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), Albayrak said 35% of young people show signs of serious digital addiction, while many also lack sufficient digital literacy skills.

She also referred to another study indicating that 33% of young people find communicating with artificial intelligence easier than speaking with another person.

“Digital platforms may appear to be safe spaces, but when examined closely, they are structures shaped by algorithms controlled by a very limited number of companies,” Albayrak said, adding that some artificial intelligence tools are capable of “serious manipulation.”

She stressed that parents and adults have a responsibility to protect children from harmful digital environments, arguing that excessive optimism toward online platforms could expose young people to social and psychological risks.

Albayrak described projects such as TÜGVA’s summer school initiative as important safe spaces for families, particularly during the long summer holiday period.

Meanwhile, TÜGVA President Ibrahim Beşinci said technological transformation and rapid global change require preparing young people not only academically but also socially and morally.

“Today’s youth are trying to protect their identity amid thousands of images, ideas and influences every day,” Beşinci said. “We must understand their struggle and stand beside them.”

Beşinci emphasized that education should be a shared responsibility involving families, schools, civil society organizations and media institutions.

According to TÜGVA, the summer schools will begin in July and continue for six weeks in cities across Türkiye. The program will include courses and activities ranging from Quran studies and etiquette training to archery, horseback riding, swimming, chess, theater and nature walks.

Nature camps lasting three nights and four days, along with thematic camps and additional youth activities, will also be organized throughout July. Applications for the program opened on Tuesday through TÜGVA’s official website.