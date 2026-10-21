Youth and sports ministers from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) met in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Wednesday to strengthen unity among young people across the Turkic world, develop joint projects, expand sports cooperation and share experience in youth policies.

The officials discussed joint projects and youth policy initiatives during the meeting.

Kyrgyz Culture, Information and Youth Policy Minister Mambetaliyev said fraternal cooperation based on common goals, culture and spiritual heritage formed the cornerstone of relations among Turkic states.

Emphasizing that shared historical and cultural ties provided an unshakable foundation for their partnership, Mambetaliyev said his country viewed youth policy as a fundamental investment in the common future.

More than 2.5 million young people make up about one-third of Kyrgyzstan's population, he said, adding that the country had implemented a consistent and systematic youth policy and introduced a youth policy concept extending through 2030.

Mambetaliyev said efforts were underway to support youth initiatives and startup projects, expand access to financial resources and strengthen volunteer movements. The main goal, he added, was to combine national values with leading global practices to train highly qualified professionals.

Mambetaliyev said Kyrgyzstan proposed declaring the city of Manas the "Youth Center of the Turkic World" in 2027 and invited OTS member states to support the initiative.

He also reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan's intention to host a multilateral youth exchange program and a forum for young leaders and entrepreneurs in 2027. He reiterated a proposal previously put forward by the Turkish side to organize a chess tournament among Turkic-speaking countries to strengthen human capital and improve strategic thinking skills.

Mambetaliyev added that Kyrgyzstan was proud of the significant expansion of the World Nomad Games under the OTS umbrella.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak said he was pleased that initiatives undertaken over the past decade had evolved into joint projects and lasting cooperation mechanisms.

"In the coming period, we will further strengthen the bonds of friendship across the Turkic world by bringing our young people and athletes together more frequently," he said.

Asanbaev, head of Kyrgyzstan's State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, said the sixth World Nomad Games, hosted by Kyrgyzstan this year, had strengthened ties between brotherly countries.

Azerbaijani Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Hajiyeva stressed the importance of organizing future cooperation activities around young people's professional interests and areas of interest rather than relying on general meetings.

Sadullayev, head of Uzbekistan's Youth Affairs Agency, said unity and solidarity across the Turkic world rested in the hands of young people. He also highlighted the importance of projects and programs targeting the 76 million young people across the Turkic world.

Kambarov, head of the Youth and Family Affairs Committee at Kazakhstan's Culture Ministry, outlined youth programs and activities carried out in his country with state support.

Guliyev, deputy secretary-general of the OTS, said young people would carry forward the achievements of the Turkic world and that joint activities among member states would continue to deepen.

The 11th Meeting of Youth and Sports Ministers will be held in Türkiye next year.