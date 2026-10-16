Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Deputy Secretary-General Ömer Kocaman said member countries aim to strengthen cooperation in the media sector and conduct joint initiatives to address challenges such as disinformation in the age of artificial intelligence.

Kocaman evaluated the outcomes of the 8th Meeting of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Media and Information of the OTS, held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Recalling that digital development and artificial intelligence were among the main agenda items at the OTS Informal Summit held this year in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, Kocaman said member states had begun developing various programs and projects in this area.

Noting that digital development and AI are transforming almost every sector, from transportation to media, Kocaman said the countries discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the media sector amid the rise of artificial intelligence.

“Alongside the many opportunities AI offers, it also brings various challenges. We may face more sophisticated and organized fake news and disinformation. We discussed how we can strengthen our cooperation in these areas and benefit from each other's capacities,” he said.

2027 action plan adopted

Kocaman said the meeting adopted the 2027 Action Plan, which includes media programs and projects aimed at addressing emerging challenges in the age of AI.

He noted that various programs and projects would be implemented in 2027 in line with the action plan approved by member states.

Türkiye also proposed establishing a network among broadcasting organizations, an initiative that received a positive response from the member countries, he added.

Kocaman said the OTS summit scheduled to take place in Ankara this year would be another important gathering.

The summit will be held under the theme “Turkic World in the Century of Türkiye: Unity in Language, Thought and Action,” he said, adding that media cooperation would also feature on the agenda.

The outcomes of the Astana meeting will be presented to the heads of state at the Ankara summit, Kocaman noted.

He also highlighted an event Türkiye will host on the sidelines of the summit, with the Directorate of Communications set to organize a dialogue forum.

Representatives of the media sectors and heads of media institutions and organizations from OTS member states are expected to attend the forum. Representatives from other countries described as friendly and brotherly nations may also be invited, he said.

Kocaman said the forum would contribute to evaluating the OTS's activities, sharing media experiences from different countries and promoting the organization's programs and projects to the international public.