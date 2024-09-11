The Turkish Academy has announced the approval of a 34-letter Common Turkish Alphabet for Turkic languages.

The decision was made during the third meeting of the Common Turkic Alphabet Commission, which took place from Sept. 9-11 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The meeting was held in collaboration with the Turkish Language Association and saw participation from members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The meeting was a significant step in the ongoing effort to unify Turkic languages, building on a Latin-based alphabet proposal first introduced by scientists in 1991.

The commission, drawing on two years of dedicated work and expertise, thoroughly reviewed and refined the original proposal.

The result is a new Common Turkish Alphabet designed to accurately represent the diverse phonemes of Turkic languages, facilitating greater mutual understanding and communication among Turkic-speaking communities.

The Turkish Academy, headquartered in Astana, Kazakhstan, emphasized the historic nature of this achievement, noting its potential to enhance cooperation among Turkic peoples and safeguard their linguistic heritage.

The Academy, along with the Turkish Language Association, extended their thanks to the governments of Turkic states and the commission members for their invaluable contributions.

They also called on all relevant institutions to actively support the implementation of this newly approved alphabet to ensure its successful adoption and integration.